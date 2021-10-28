Amundi Buys New Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Amundi bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,284,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,869,000. Amundi owned about 0.95% of BorgWarner as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 160.2% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter worth $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 159.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter worth $90,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

NYSE:BWA opened at $44.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.