Amundi Invests $117.44 Million in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Amundi acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,714,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,439,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 134.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 16,092 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 75.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,900,000 after buying an additional 208,298 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $39.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.74 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.41.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

