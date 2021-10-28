Amundi Invests $89.84 Million in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,486,069 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,836,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEM. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.28.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $56.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $49.20 and a twelve month high of $84.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

