Amundi Makes New $108.70 Million Investment in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Amundi purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,886,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,703,000. Amundi owned about 2.58% of Sunnova Energy International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1,027.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,711,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,359 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,926,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,740 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,751,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,345 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,764,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,395,000 after purchasing an additional 974,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,941,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,127,000 after acquiring an additional 535,618 shares during the period.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

In related news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $300,653.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,016.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,485 shares of company stock worth $1,807,437. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.61.

NYSE NOVA opened at $42.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 2.00. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 128.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.