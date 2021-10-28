Amundi Makes New $115.86 Million Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 446,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,861,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 45,888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,177,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.13.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $268.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $101.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $196.09 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.90.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

