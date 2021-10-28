Amundi Makes New $89.13 Million Investment in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Amundi acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 64,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $89,133,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.28% of Mettler-Toledo International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,461.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The company has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $985.05 and a twelve month high of $1,626.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,502.11.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total transaction of $1,534,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,985,955. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total value of $91,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,381.40.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

