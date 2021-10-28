Amundi Purchases Shares of 1,622,636 Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Amundi purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,622,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,797,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $75.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $58.79 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1536 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.54.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

