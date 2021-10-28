Amundi Takes Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Amundi bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 405,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,163,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,060,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,663,930,000 after buying an additional 2,389,746 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $120,218,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,628,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,393,579,000 after buying an additional 368,810 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3,609.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 262,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,169,000 after buying an additional 255,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,153,000 after buying an additional 231,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $208.18 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $134.50 and a twelve month high of $228.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.31.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

