Amundi Takes Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Amundi bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 405,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,163,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,060,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,663,930,000 after buying an additional 2,389,746 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $120,218,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,628,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,393,579,000 after buying an additional 368,810 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3,609.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 262,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,169,000 after buying an additional 255,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,153,000 after buying an additional 231,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $208.18 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $134.50 and a twelve month high of $228.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.31.
In related news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.
Avery Dennison Profile
Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.
