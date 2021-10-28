Amundi Takes Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,124,079 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,503,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.44% of Cheniere Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 46.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 36.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 62.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNG. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.73.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $105.86 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $45.51 and a one year high of $113.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of -44.67, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

