Amundi Takes Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Amundi purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 882,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,665,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nucor news, CFO James D. Frias sold 58,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $6,501,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,792 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total transaction of $386,328.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,839 shares in the company, valued at $5,892,637.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,907 shares of company stock worth $13,080,178 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.70.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $108.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.17 and its 200-day moving average is $100.15. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $128.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

