Amundi Takes Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Amundi bought a new stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,250,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,092,000. Amundi owned about 1.44% of Planet Fitness at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 13,070.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLNT. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $79.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.00. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.29 and a beta of 1.23. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.90 and a 52-week high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $3,867,181.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,762.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

