Analysts Anticipate Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.66 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) will post sales of $2.66 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.60 billion. Caesars Entertainment posted sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year sales of $9.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $9.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.58 billion to $11.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Caesars Entertainment.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion.

CZR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,303,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,251,000 after buying an additional 65,383 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $403,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $1,038,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $2,013,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 52.0% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $110.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.79. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $43.07 and a 12-month high of $119.81. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.