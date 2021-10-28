Analysts Anticipate Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Consolidated Water posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $16.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.75 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWCO. Amundi bought a new stake in Consolidated Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,071,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,485,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Water by 352.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 177,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 138,119 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Water by 38.4% in the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 98,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Water by 9.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 914,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 78,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWCO opened at $10.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $163.52 million, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.14. Consolidated Water has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $15.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

