Analysts Anticipate Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Will Announce Earnings of $3.99 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will announce earnings per share of $3.99 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.37. Cummins reported earnings of $3.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year earnings of $16.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.16 to $16.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $18.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.12 to $20.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cummins.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS.

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cummins from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen raised Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Vertical Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.27.

Cummins stock traded up $4.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $239.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,774. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.31 and its 200 day moving average is $243.90. The company has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Cummins has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $277.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 359,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Cummins by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 191.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cummins (CMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.