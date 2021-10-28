Analysts Anticipate Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.42. Federal Signal reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Federal Signal.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $334.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.60 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $41.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.27. Federal Signal has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Signal (FSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.