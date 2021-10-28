Analysts Anticipate NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NextDecade’s earnings. NextDecade also reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NextDecade.

Get NextDecade alerts:

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextDecade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXT traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $3.52. 9,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,368. NextDecade has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $6.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01. The firm has a market cap of $431.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEXT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NextDecade by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextDecade by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 91,902 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NextDecade in the first quarter worth $101,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in NextDecade by 326.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 22,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 108.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 22,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextDecade (NEXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.