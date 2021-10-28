Analysts Anticipate Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to Post $0.25 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to announce earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Photronics’ earnings. Photronics reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Photronics.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. Photronics had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

PLAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $12.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $757.05 million, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.94. Photronics has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.33.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $82,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,171. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Photronics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,723,000 after acquiring an additional 73,538 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Photronics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Photronics by 36.9% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 52,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 14,169 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Photronics by 19.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 55,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,076,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Photronics (PLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.