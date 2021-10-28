Analysts Expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to announce sales of $33.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.70 million and the lowest is $33.30 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported sales of $25.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year sales of $114.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.20 million to $115.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $131.95 million, with estimates ranging from $127.60 million to $136.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

BMRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. Strs Ohio grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 95,540.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

BMRC stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.95. 24,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,960. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

