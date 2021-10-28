Analysts Expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.15 Billion

Analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) will announce $3.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.20 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper reported sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year sales of $12.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.36 billion to $12.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.67 billion to $13.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth $225,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth $204,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.5% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at about $968,000. Institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,045,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,370,184. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.27. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The firm has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

