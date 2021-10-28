Analysts Expect Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nephros’ earnings. Nephros posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nephros will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.02 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nephros.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Nephros had a negative net margin of 37.58% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEPH shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nephros in a research note on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Nephros in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nephros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:NEPH opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.85 million, a PE ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 6.84. Nephros has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $11.67.

In other news, Director Tom Gwydir acquired 5,000 shares of Nephros stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,276.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $65,295 in the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Nephros by 91,380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nephros in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nephros by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nephros by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nephros by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 231,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines.

