Analysts Expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will post sales of $152.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $153.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.60 million. Oil States International reported sales of $134.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year sales of $577.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $576.00 million to $579.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $703.10 million, with estimates ranging from $665.60 million to $759.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 12.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $145.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.97 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Oil States International by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Oil States International by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 468,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 152,149 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Oil States International by 5,458.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oil States International by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,093,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 82,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,499,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,470,000 after buying an additional 2,057,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OIS opened at $6.22 on Thursday. Oil States International has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.39. The company has a market cap of $381.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

