Analysts Expect Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Billion

Analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) will announce $1.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.30 billion and the lowest is $1.74 billion. Ovintiv posted sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year sales of $7.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $8.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.41 billion to $9.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OVV shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.46.

Shares of OVV traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $38.27. 1,658,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,939,491. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 3.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.16.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 5,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

