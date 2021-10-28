Analysts Expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Will Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings of $1.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.33. Verizon Communications posted earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

VZ stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.78. 860,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,721,262. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $61.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.24%.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $86,060.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,613.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,235,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,079 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,757,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,789 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $382,833,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,192,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271,210 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,062,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,180,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,712 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

