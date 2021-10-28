Analysts Offer Predictions for Roivant Sciences Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) – Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Roivant Sciences in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.56) per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV opened at $7.74 on Thursday. Roivant Sciences has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $9.99.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

