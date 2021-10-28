Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for First Republic Bank (FRC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) recently:

10/27/2021 – First Republic Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $215.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – First Republic Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $208.00 to $212.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – First Republic Bank had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $235.00 to $240.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – First Republic Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $205.00 to $215.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of FRC opened at $211.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.31 and a 200-day moving average of $191.66. The company has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $122.73 and a one year high of $219.70.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

