Analysts Set ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Price Target at $99.25

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALXO traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.08. 1,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.70 and a beta of 3.93. ALX Oncology has a 1 year low of $38.09 and a 1 year high of $117.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.21.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts expect that ALX Oncology will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 60,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $4,449,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $906,643.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,529 shares of company stock worth $9,822,994 over the last 90 days. 58.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 14.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,549,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,738,000 after acquiring an additional 192,610 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 450.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 182,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after acquiring an additional 149,651 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 13.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,681,000 after acquiring an additional 127,438 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 92.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,684,000 after acquiring an additional 121,757 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 2,116.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 96,452 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.