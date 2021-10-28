Analysts Set Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) PT at $5.87

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRZBY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €6.00 ($7.06) to €6.50 ($7.65) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Commerzbank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €6.00 ($7.06) to €6.30 ($7.41) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerzbank stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 350,566 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Commerzbank worth $16,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRZBY opened at $7.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 15.10. Commerzbank has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.69.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Commerzbank will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

