Analysts Set Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Price Target at $19.50

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.
In related news, CEO James S. Metcalf acquired 50,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Ball acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $366,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 399,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,848,411.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:CNR opened at $13.66 on Monday. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $19.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.05.
Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile
Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.
Further Reading: ESG Score
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.