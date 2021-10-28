Analysts Set Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Price Target at $19.50

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

In related news, CEO James S. Metcalf acquired 50,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Ball acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $366,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 399,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,848,411.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNR. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNR opened at $13.66 on Monday. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $19.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.05.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

