Analysts Set ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) PT at €13.64

Shares of ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) have received an average rating of “Sell” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €13.64 ($16.05).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Friday, October 1st. Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.80 ($15.06) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

ETR:ZIL2 opened at €12.02 ($14.14) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.56. ElringKlinger has a fifty-two week low of €7.48 ($8.80) and a fifty-two week high of €18.18 ($21.39). The stock has a market capitalization of $761.59 million and a P/E ratio of 19.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €12.95 and a 200 day moving average price of €13.97.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

