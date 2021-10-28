Analysts Set Expectations for frontdoor, inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FTDR)

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of frontdoor in a report released on Monday, October 25th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 299.43%. The business had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

FTDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, frontdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

frontdoor stock opened at $42.27 on Tuesday. frontdoor has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 15,436 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in frontdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in frontdoor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 909,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,106,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in frontdoor by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 631,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,474,000 after purchasing an additional 55,226 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in frontdoor by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

