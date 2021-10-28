Analysts Set Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) PT at €52.81

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €52.81 ($62.13).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BOSS shares. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of ETR BOSS traded down €0.64 ($0.75) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €53.00 ($62.35). The company had a trading volume of 245,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,394.74. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 1 year high of €54.92 ($64.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €50.57 and its 200-day moving average price is €46.59.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

