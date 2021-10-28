Analysts Set Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) PT at €52.81

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €52.81 ($62.13).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BOSS shares. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of ETR BOSS traded down €0.64 ($0.75) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €53.00 ($62.35). The company had a trading volume of 245,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,394.74. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 1 year high of €54.92 ($64.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €50.57 and its 200-day moving average price is €46.59.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.