Analysts Set Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) PT at $18.93

Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.92.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial downgraded Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Umpqua alerts:

UMPQ traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,869. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.18. Umpqua has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $308.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.66 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 35.13%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Umpqua will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Umpqua in the 1st quarter worth about $1,391,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 16.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 758,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,305,000 after buying an additional 105,685 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 31.0% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 106,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 25,216 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 40.2% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 896,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,540,000 after buying an additional 257,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.