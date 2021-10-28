Analysts Set Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Target Price at $12.86

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.86.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$11.75 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSE VET traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.67. 1,731,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,737. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 3.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.85.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 61.81%. The company had revenue of $331.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,587,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,142,000 after purchasing an additional 233,796 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,548,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 76.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,847,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 801,877 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,573,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after purchasing an additional 26,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 47.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,558,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,638,000 after purchasing an additional 503,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

