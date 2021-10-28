Analyzing CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) & TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE)

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) and CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TrueCar and CEVA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrueCar $278.68 million 1.39 $76.54 million ($0.19) -21.32 CEVA $100.33 million 10.18 -$2.38 million $0.01 4,451.00

TrueCar has higher revenue and earnings than CEVA. TrueCar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CEVA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

TrueCar has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEVA has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TrueCar and CEVA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrueCar 30.84% -3.75% -3.12% CEVA -3.14% 0.24% 0.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TrueCar and CEVA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrueCar 0 4 2 0 2.33 CEVA 0 1 5 0 2.83

TrueCar currently has a consensus target price of $5.79, indicating a potential upside of 43.00%. CEVA has a consensus target price of $59.67, indicating a potential upside of 34.05%. Given TrueCar’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe TrueCar is more favorable than CEVA.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.3% of TrueCar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of CEVA shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of TrueCar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of CEVA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TrueCar beats CEVA on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc. engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car. The company was founded by Thomas Taira, James Nguyen, Scott Painter, and Bernard Brenner in February 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc. engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence. Its connectivity portfolio includes LTE and 5G mobile broadband platforms for handsets and base station RAN, NB-IoT for low bit rate cellular and Bluetooth and Wi-Fi technologies for wireless IoT. The company was founded on November 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

