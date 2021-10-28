AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock Price Up 6% Following Analyst Upgrade

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) shares rose 6% during trading on Tuesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $32.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. AnaptysBio traded as high as $30.79 and last traded at $30.73. Approximately 3,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 144,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ANAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.25. The stock has a market cap of $853.17 million, a P/E ratio of -88.86 and a beta of 0.05.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

