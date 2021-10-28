Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities began coverage on Andlauer Healthcare Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of $27.14 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.76.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

