Andra AP fonden Acquires New Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Moderna by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,325,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,364,000 after buying an additional 1,316,702 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Moderna by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 52,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,340,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.34, for a total value of $3,990,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,165,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,575,919.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.85, for a total value of $2,309,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,250 shares of company stock worth $142,029,225 over the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRNA stock opened at $340.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $137.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.50. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.49 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $388.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.20.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

