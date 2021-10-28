Andra AP fonden Boosts Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth about $519,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,125,000 after acquiring an additional 121,514 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,571,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,128,000 after acquiring an additional 173,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.40.

CPRT opened at $151.59 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.92 and a twelve month high of $154.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.36. The company has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.93 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

