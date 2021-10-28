Andra AP fonden Cuts Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Andra AP fonden decreased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 308.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 250,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,875,000 after buying an additional 188,806 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth $2,884,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 57.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

NYSE:FBHS opened at $99.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.23 and its 200 day moving average is $99.29.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.