Andra AP fonden Purchases 14,800 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 172.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Okta were worth $5,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $489,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 874,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Okta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.33.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $250.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.08 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $210,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total transaction of $3,205,085.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,706 shares of company stock valued at $39,082,337 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.