Andra AP fonden Purchases 900 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 90.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 1,580.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $412.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.52. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $288.01 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The firm has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a PE ratio of 78.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $422.92.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total value of $129,054.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,194 shares of company stock worth $3,502,940. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

