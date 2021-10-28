Andra AP fonden Raises Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 173,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 25.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RPRX opened at $36.81 on Thursday. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $34.80 and a twelve month high of $53.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 43.43% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.52 million. On average, analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

RPRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

