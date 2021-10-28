Andrew Moffat Acquires 20,000 Shares of 360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) Stock

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) insider Andrew Moffat purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.80 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,000.00 ($11,428.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61.

Get 360 Capital Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from 360 Capital Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 1.92%. 360 Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 260.87%.

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, investment and funds management group, focused on strategic and active investment management of alternative assets. Led by a highly experienced team, the Group operates in Australian and global markets investing across real estate, public and private equity and credit strategies.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for 360 Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.