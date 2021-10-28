Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.60. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $38.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.51 million. On average, analysts expect Anika Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ANIK opened at $41.31 on Thursday. Anika Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.04 and a 1-year high of $48.37. The company has a market capitalization of $595.81 million, a PE ratio of -45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.86.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, CFO Michael L. Levitz acquired 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.21 per share, for a total transaction of $114,598.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Anika Therapeutics stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 222.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,855 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.22% of Anika Therapeutics worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANIK has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

