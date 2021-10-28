Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.26. Annaly Capital Management reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

NLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.03.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.23%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

