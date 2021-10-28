ANON One Day Trading Volume Reaches $82.00 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ANON has a market cap of $32,394.74 and $82.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ANON has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001738 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00069429 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00049548 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003119 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON (CRYPTO:ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

