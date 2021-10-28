ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 308,649 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,499 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $107,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 0.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.75.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,361 shares of company stock worth $24,529,192. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $370.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $359.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.79 and a 52 week high of $413.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 71.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

