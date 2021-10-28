Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.96 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 38.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

Antero Midstream stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 44,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,748. Antero Midstream has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other news, insider Brendan E. Krueger bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $37,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AM. Barclays lifted their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.93.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

