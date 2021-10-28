Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:AM traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.51. 73,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,352,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 3.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Antero Midstream has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $11.71.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In related news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $37,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AM. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.93.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.