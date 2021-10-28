Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,350 ($17.64).

ANTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,475 ($19.27) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,475 ($19.27) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of Antofagasta stock traded down GBX 24 ($0.31) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,413.50 ($18.47). The company had a trading volume of 663,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,841. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.50. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of GBX 993 ($12.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,430.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,541.12.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.06%.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

